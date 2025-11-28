Riyadh: ADES Holding Company has secured, through its wholly owned subsidiary Shelf Drilling, which was recently acquired, a new contract for the Compact Driller standard jackup with Brunei Shell Petroleum Sdn (BSP).

Under the two-year agreement, the jackup will be deployed to perform plug and abandonment (P&A) operations at offshore Brunei, according to a press release.

The estimated contract value is approximately SAR 236 million ($63 million).

Mohamed Farouk, CEO of ADES Holding, said: “This award reflects Shelf Drilling’s proven track record of safety and operational excellence, particularly its unique experience delivering P&A services in the region. This track record underscores the rationale behind our acquisition.”

The Compact Driller is expected to commence operations in Brunei during the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2026 and will undergo contract preparation activities in Singapore ahead of the commencement. Meanwhile, the rig is on contract in India until May 2026.

