RIYADH — Fifteen government employees were among 19 people arrested after busting three drug trafficking gangs from the regions of Asir, Jazan and the Eastern Province.



According to an official source at the Ministry of Interior, the arrested gang members were referred to the Public Prosecution after taking the necessary legal measures. The arrested persons included five employees of the Ministry of Interior, three from the Ministry of Defense and seven from the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority.



They were part of three criminal networks involved in drug smuggling and trafficking in the regions of Asir, Jazan and the Eastern Province. It was found that the drug gangs made coordination to expand their criminal activities to other regions of the Kingdom. They were also involved in money laundering by using the money obtained from drug trafficking.



The ministry reiterated that the security authorities are vigilant against all criminal plots being hatched to target the nation and its youth with drugs, and will confront anyone who dares to tamper with the security of the Kingdom, as well as with the safety of its citizens, and residents.

