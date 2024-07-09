Muscat – In an important step towards providing the best possible care for patients of cardiovascular diseases, a specialised medical team at the National Heart Center at the Royal Hospital performed eight complex operations. They used the unique Orbital Atherectomy Technique (OCT) for the first time in Oman.

This service has been around since June 2022 and it’s application addresses complex and calcified arterial blockages, which are unfortunately not treated as effectively by traditional methods. The use of the advanced method was undertaken and supervised by Dr Adil bin Ali al Jabri, Consultant Interventional Cardiology, at the center.

He added that OCT complements the orbital motion deep calcification technology, as it provides high-resolution images of blood vessels, which helps doctors diagnose arterial blockages more accurately and choose the appropriate treatment for each patient.

