The Royal Commission for Makkah City and the Holy Sites is implementing the "Kidana Al-Wadi" project in Mina through Kidana Development Company. The project consists of five-story 10 residential towers.

Located near the Jamarat facility, the project covers an area of 33,000 square meters, strategically positioned for accommodation in Mina. It is part of the urban development projects for the holy sites, whose goal is to increase the accommodation capacity with modern architectural design and improved services, for pilgrims' comfort.

The Kidana Al-Wadi project focuses on improving guest services, enhancing the urban landscape, and facilitating movement within the site; it is capable to accommodate 30,000 pilgrims.

Spanning a total building area of 165,000 square meters, the project includes essential amenities such as a main prayer hall, outdoor seating area, control room, dining hall, medical clinics, modern kitchens, and waste management facilities for each building.

The buildings are equipped with temperature control technologies, and measures are in place to manage pedestrian and bus traffic efficiently. Internal corridors are designed to streamline crowd movement, and twenty power stations with a total capacity of over thirty megawatts ensure the supply of electricity.