MUSCAT: Sparklo, a global Al-driven cleantech company, has commenced the installation of an initial batch of its innovative Sparklomat reverse vending machines to help support the recycling of plastic bottles and aluminum cans in the Sultanate of Oman.

Its expansion into Oman, first announced by the Observer last October, promises to lend new impetus to longstanding efforts to promote a circular economy around plastic wastes in particular.

“This expansion marks the next step in our journey to transform recycling habits across the Middle East. We're bringing our innovative approach to a new market, thanks to our partnership with Recycling Services LLC, a key player in Oman's waste management landscape,” the UAE headquartered company said in a post on Thursday.

As part of its debut in Oman, five AI-powered reverse vending machines, operating under the company’s Sparklomat brand, have been installed at key locations around Muscat. Sparklomats are now operational at The Royal Hospital Heart Centre, The Royal Hospital Main Hall entrance, University of Technology and Applied Sciences, - Hay Al Jamea Health Center, and Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex.

In an earlier interview to the Observer, Sparklo Founder and CEO Maxim Kaplevich had stressed the company’s keen interest in expanding its footprint into Oman. “While Sparklo is already active in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, our strategy revolves around expanding our presence across all GCC countries. Oman holds a significant place in our near-future plans. After conducting market research, we are confident in the viability of the Sparklo model in Oman. Our mission is to collect all single-use plastic in the GCC region, and introducing Sparklomats, our recycling machines, in Oman can be a game-changer for the nation's environmental efforts,” Kaplevich stated.

At the heart of the Sparklo model is an expanding chain of Sparklomats – recycling machines typically installed in public areas that allow members of the public to deposit waste cans and plastic bottles in return for points that can be redeemed for gifts and bonuses. In Oman, the loyalty programme covers renowned brands such as Playstation Store, Shukran Gift Card, Levelshoes, Namshi, Itlaki, Glasseslit, and Blackview.

Experts hope that Sparklo’s incentives-driven collection system will inject new energy into the recycling of a waste commodity that, for the most part, continues to end up in landfills in the country. Fledgling efforts by some corporates to support the recycling of plastic bottles, through the installation of a select number of reverse vending machines, has failed spark much interest among the general public.

Sparklo’s claims its network of B2C partnerships encompassing leading players in the retail, supermarket, municipal, waste collection, events, sports and other sectors, has also helped capture plastic bottles before they are binned. The company recently announced that plastic bottles and aluminum cans deposited via its expansive regional network of reverse vending machines had topped 33 million over a span of 18 months.

“This collaboration isn't just about geographical growth — it represents our commitment to building sustainable infrastructure and fostering eco-conscious habits across fresh terrains. By joining forces with local experts, we're tailoring our services to resonate with Oman's unique environmental needs and aspirations,” it added.

