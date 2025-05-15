Arab Finance: Export Development Bank of Egypt (EBank) has reported a 24.47% year-on-year (YoY) climb in consolidated profits after tax and minority interest during the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, according to the lender’s financial statement.

The bank’s consolidated profits excluding minority interest rose to EGP 1.352 billion in Q1 2025 from EGP 1.087 million in Q1 2024.

Meanwhile, net interest income surged to EGP 2.327 billion in the three-month period ended March 31st from EGP 1.972 billion in the same period a year earlier.

The bank generated EGP 1.319 billion in standalone net profits, up from EGP 1.031 billion.

EBank is an EGX-listed bank that offers banking and financial services, which encourage the export activities of the agricultural, industrial, commercial, and services sectors.