His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, yesterday met newly-appointed Survey and Land Registration Bureau (SLRB) president Bassem Al Hamer, at Riffa Palace.He stressed the pivotal role played by the real estate sector in enhancing its competitiveness and the kingdom’s comprehensive development, led by His Majesty King Hamad.

HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister highlighted the kingdom’s integrated legislative infrastructure and institutions that enhance the competitiveness of the real estate sector and improve the investment environment.He congratulated Mr Al Hamer on his appointment, highlighting his extensive experience, and wished him success.

HRH Prince Salman affirmed the role of the SLRB in developing the real estate sector by implementing modern initiatives and strategies that keep pace with development requirements, as well as by providing a sustainable, attractive and safe environment that encourages real estate investment, which will benefit everyone.The SLRB president expressed his appreciation to HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister’s commitment to enhancing the growth of the real estate sector in Bahrain and supporting its contributions to achieving the desired goals and aspirations.

