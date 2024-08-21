RAS AL KHAIMAH - A joint team from the Criminal Investigation Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police and the Commercial Control and Protection Department of the Department of Economic Development (DED) in the emirate have seized 650,468 counterfeit items bearing international brand trademarks, with an estimated market value of AED23 million.

Three individuals of Arab nationality have been arrested and referred to the public prosecution.

Brigadier Ahmed Said Mansoor, Acting Director-General of Police Operations, commended the joint teams for their efforts in seizing this large haul of counterfeit goods, which included cosmetics, accessories, and other items branded with fake trademarks.

Colonel Omar Al Oud Al Tineji, Director of the Criminal Investigations and Investigative Affairs Department, explained that the department received information from the DED about two warehouses in the emirate being used to store counterfeit goods, particularly cosmetics and accessories.

A joint task force, comprising members of the Organised Crime Department within the Criminal Investigation Directorate and the Monitoring and Commercial Protection Department of the DED, was quickly formed. The team monitored the warehouses for several days, observing suspicious activities related to loading and storage.

After obtaining the necessary warrants from the Public Prosecution, the team raided the warehouses, uncovering 650,000 counterfeit items. The goods were confiscated and transferred to the DED's seized goods warehouses.