Meteorological authorities have issued a weather advisory for the upcoming weekend, predicting increased cumulonimbus cloud activity and the potential for thunderstorms over the Hajar Mountains and surrounding regions.

The forecast period spans from Friday, June 7, 2024, through Sunday, June 9.

There is an expectation of enhanced cumulonimbus cloud formation, which typically signifies a likelihood of thunderstorms. The thunderstorms predicted may vary in intensity and are likely to affect some valleys in Al Hajar Mountains.

These storms could be accompanied by active downward winds. Additionally, cumulus clouds are expected to form over parts of Al Hajar Mountains, bringing chances of scattered thunderstorms. Some of these thunderstorms may be intense, with associated thunder and active downward winds later in the period.

The coast of Dhofar Governorate will continue to experience low cloud formation, contributing to cooler coastal conditions.

As for temperatures, the highest recorded in the past 24 hours was in Yaaloni, reaching 43.7ºC. The lowest temperature recorded was in Saiq, Al Jabal Al Akhdhar, at 19.3ºC.

