Qatar University Health (QU Health), in collaboration with the Organ Donation Qatar Centre (HIBA) of Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), organised an awareness campaign on organ donation, aiming to motivate and encourage students and faculty members to donate organs. The campaign saw much enthusiasm from students, many of whom registered in the campaign and became official organ donors under the HIBA.

The campaign aimed to raise awareness about the importance of organ donation and encourage the community to participate in the important humanitarian work to contribute to improving the quality of life for individuals in need of organ transplants, and to encourage the community to contribute to saving lives.

Dr Medhat Askar, associate vice president for Clinical Affairs at QU Health, said: “At Qatar University, we seek to educate the community about participating in organ donation. A transplant can be a life-saving procedure and can significantly improve the quality of life of someone with chronic organ failure. These life-saving organs come from deceased donors who made a pledge during their lifetime to give their organs to someone in need. A deceased donor can save up to eight lives.As Allah (SWT) reminds us in the Holy Quran, ‘And whoever saves one life, it is as if he had saved all of mankind (5:32)’.”

The HIBAwas established in 2012 with the main aim of spreading awareness about the culture of organ donation and encouraging individuals to register in the organ donation programme. Since the establishment of the centre, nearly 500,000 donors have been registered through campaigns that are held throughout the year. This impressive increase in the number of organ donors within the past 11 years since the establishment of the Qatar Organ Donation Centre is a positive indication of the increase in awareness of this matter, which reflected positively on the increase in the number of organ transplants in the country.

HIBA will continue its campaign throughout the year in different locations across the country, where public educators will inform the public about organ donation and its benefits, while also answering questions and concerns from the public. Educational materials are also distributed to the public, providing brochures in six different languages.

