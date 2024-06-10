The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) on Sunday opened the week on a stronger note for the seventh straight session with its key index gaining more than 38 points on buying interests, especially in the transport, industrials and telecom sectors.



The Arab individuals were seen net buyers as the 20-stock Qatar Index rose 0.4% to 9,570.69 points, although it touched an intraday high of 9,576 points.



The Gulf retail investors turned bullish, albeit at lower levels, in the main market, whose year-to-date losses truncated to 11.63%.



About 52% of the traded constituents extended gains in the main bourse, whose capitalisation added QR2.19bn or 0.4% to QR555.22bn on the back of microcap segments.



The foreign institutions’ substantially lower net profit booking had its influence in the main market, which saw 0.03mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at QR0.16mn trade across 18 deals.



The domestic institutions continued to be net buyers but with lesser intensity in the main bourse, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.



The local retail investors were seen increasingly into net profit booking in the main market, which saw no trading of treasury bills.



The Islamic index was seen gaining slower than the main barometer in the main bourse, whose trade turnover declined amidst higher volumes.



The Total Return Index gained 0.4%, the All Share Index by 0.35% and the All Islamic Index by 0.27% in the main market.



The transport sector index shot up 1.54%, industrials (0.62%), telecom (0.51%), real estate (0.18%) and banks and financial services (0.14%); while consumer goods and services declined 0.35% and insurance 0.05%.



Major movers included Doha Insurance, Widam Food, Nakilat, Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding, Gulf Warehousing, Mekdam Holding and Industries Qatar.



Nevertheless, Qatar General Insurance and Reinsurance, Qatar Cinema and Film Distribution, QLM, Beema and Salam International Investment were among the losers in the main bourse. In the venture market, Al Mahhar Holding saw its shares depreciate in value.



The Arab individual investors turned net buyers to the tune of QR1.35mn against net sellers of QR5.64mn on June 6.



The Gulf individuals were net buyers to the extent of QR0.41mn compared with net profit takers of QR4.81mn last Thursday.



The Gulf funds turned net buyers to the tune of QR0.69mn against net sellers of QR12.65mn the previous trading day.



The foreign institutions’ net profit booking declined significantly to QR10.3mn compared to QR60.22mn on June 6.



The foreign individual investors’ net selling weakened noticeably to QR3.58mn against QR9.24mn last Thursday.



However, the Qatari individuals’ net selling strengthened markedly to QR25.96mn compared to QR2.12mn the previous trading day.



The domestic institutions’ net buying decreased substantially to QR37.4mn against QR94.67mn on June 6.



The Arab institutions had no major net exposure for the sixth straight session.



Trade volumes in the main market were up 4% to 162.93mn shares, while value shrank 9% to QR386.7mn and transactions by 15% to 12,226.



In the venture market, trade volumes jumped almost six-fold to 0.11mn equities and value grew six-fold to QR0.18mn on almost six-fold growth in deals to 17. © Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).