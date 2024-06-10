Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Qatar's PM: Gulf-Yemeni ...
DIPLOMACY

Qatar's PM: Gulf-Yemeni relations fraternal and solid

Reuters/REUTERS
Reuters/REUTERS
Reuters/REUTERS

In his speech during the joint ministerial meeting between the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) and Yemen, HE Sheikh Mohamed said the meeting was aimed at unifying visions, exchanging views

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
June 10, 2024
RELATED TOPICS
QATARYEMENGCC COUNTRIESDIPLOMACY
PHOTO
HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani affirmed Sunday that the Gulf-Yemeni relations are solid and fraternal that have been rooted over decades, pointing to Qatar's full support for the Presidential Leadership Council headed by Dr Rashad Mohamed al-Alimi and its supporting government bodies to achieve security and stability in Yemen and to reach a political solution in accordance with the Gulf Initiative and its implementation mechanism, the outcomes of the comprehensive national dialogue conference to preserve Yemen's sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity, and independence.

In his speech during the joint ministerial meeting between the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) and Yemen, HE Sheikh Mohamed said the meeting was aimed at unifying visions, exchanging views, and intensifying co-ordination, especially given the tensions and conflicts the region is experiencing, which require to face them and strive to achieve security and peace at both the regional and international levels.

He praised the sincere efforts made by Saudi Arabia and Oman and the ongoing communications with all Yemeni parties to revive the political process, aiming for a comprehensive and sustainable political solution in Yemen.

HE Sheikh Mohamed said Qatar will not hesitate to fulfil its humanitarian duties and responsibilities in providing various forms of support and assistance to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, pointing to Qatar's keenness to enhance co-operation with the UN and various humanitarian agencies and organisations to enable them to tackle all challenges and difficulties in implementing their humanitarian programmes and activities in Yemen.

HE the Prime Minister reiterated Qatar's support for all mediation efforts to resolve the Yemeni crisis, emphasising that negotiation among Yemenis based on the outcomes of the national dialogue, the Gulf Initiative, and relevant UN Security Council resolutions, especially Resolution 2,216, is the only way to resolve this crisis.

He reaffirmed Qatar's unwavering stance alongside the Yemeni people until they achieve their aspirations for security, stability, and development.

For his part, Yemeni Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Dr Shaya Zindani said that organising this joint meeting confirms the keenness of the GCC countries and their interest in supporting Yemen. He hoped that its outcomes would culminate in strengthening and developing the relations linking Yemen with its brothers in the GCC and that it would contribute to enhancing partnership and co-ordination with them and reviewing the progress that has been achieved in all fields.

GCC Secretary General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, in his speech during the meeting, affirmed the full support for the Presidential Leadership Council headed by Dr al-Alimi and the entities supporting him to achieve security and stability in Yemen and to reach a comprehensive political solution in accordance with the Gulf Initiative and its implementation mechanism, the outcomes of the comprehensive national dialogue conference, and the Security Council Resolution 2216.

He said the GCC countries are committed to continuing to support the brotherly Yemeni people in all fields, especially in economic, development and humanitarian domains, as the GCC countries represent the largest international donors to Yemen and have provided it with more than $37bn.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2024

DISCOVER MORE

EDUCATION

Qatar Chamber Education Committee reviews developments in private education sector

Qatar Chamber Education Committee reviews developments in private education sector
Qatar Chamber Education Committee reviews developments in private education sector
EQUITIES

QSE enters seventh day of bull-run as index inches towards 9,600 levels

QSE enters seventh day of bull-run as index inches towards 9,600 levels
QSE enters seventh day of bull-run as index inches towards 9,600 levels
ECONOMY

Qatar, UN join forces for women empowerment

Qatar, UN join forces for women empowerment
Qatar, UN join forces for women empowerment
EQUITIES

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets rise in early trade on firmer oil prices

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets rise in early trade on firmer oil prices
Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets rise in early trade on firmer oil prices
HAJ

Qatari Haj Mission discuss preparations

Qatari Haj Mission discuss preparations
Qatari Haj Mission discuss preparations
RETAIL

Al Meera Oman & Shell Oman enter strategic partnership to launch 57 co-branded Shell Select, Al Meera stores

Al Meera Oman & Shell Oman enter strategic partnership to launch 57 co-branded Shell Select, Al Meera stores
Al Meera Oman & Shell Oman enter strategic partnership to launch 57 co-branded Shell Select, Al Meera stores
FINTECH

Qatar Charity app allows donations for various initiatives

Qatar Charity app allows donations for various initiatives
Qatar Charity app allows donations for various initiatives
BONDS

Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait raises $500mln via senior bond issue

Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait raises $500mln via senior bond issue
Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait raises $500mln via senior bond issue

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

UAE's insurance industry set to grow 6% this year to $12.4bln

2.

Middle East solar capacity on the rise, expected to reach 100GW by 2030

3.

Oman reduces public debt to $37.6bln

4.

UAE could roll over $1bln loan to Pakistan – report

5.

UAE’s economic growth will jump to 6.7% in 2025 – BMI

RELATED ARTICLES
1

'GCC-Turkiye joint action plan effective'

2

Bahrain foreign ministers put focus on GCC ties at key meeting

3

Saudi defense minister discusses with Yemeni leader Al-Alimi road map for peace

4

GCC eGovernment strategy discussed

5

Ukraine's Zelenskiy, Qatari emir discuss how to end war

LEADERSHIP TALKS

EQUITIES

INTERVIEW: Abu Dhabi Global Market CEO expects thriving capital markets ecosystem as AUMs exceed 200%

INTERVIEW: Abu Dhabi Global Market CEO expects thriving capital markets ecosystem as AUMs exceed 200%
INTERVIEW: Abu Dhabi Global Market CEO expects thriving capital markets ecosystem as AUMs exceed 200%

LATEST VIDEO

INVESTMENT

VIDEO: Saudi Arabia ranks top in VC investment in MENA

VIDEO: Saudi Arabia ranks top in VC investment in MENA
VIDEO: Saudi Arabia ranks top in VC investment in MENA

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

SUKUK

Emirates REIT exercises one-year extension option on $380mln sukuk

Emirates REIT exercises one-year extension option on $380mln sukuk
Emirates REIT exercises one-year extension option on $380mln sukuk
DEBT

Dubai-listed DSI open for new business after writing off $1.15bln in debts

WEALTH MANAGEMENT

BlackRock appoints Mohammad Al Fahim to lead client business in UAE, Oman and Bahrain

FINTECH

UAE fintech Stake secures $14mln in Series A; backers include Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala, Saudi Aramco’s VC unit

LATEST NEWS
1

Elliott takes nearly $2bln stake in Southwest Airlines, WSJ reports

2

French shock election news adds to unease in event-packed week

3

E7 Group to invest $50mln in security solutions business segment

4

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets rise in early trade on firmer oil prices

5

Gold holds steady after biggest sell-off in 3-1/2 years

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds