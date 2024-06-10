Qatar's PM: Gulf-Yemeni relations fraternal and solid

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani affirmed Sunday that the Gulf-Yemeni relations are solid and fraternal that have been rooted over decades, pointing to Qatar's full support for the Presidential Leadership Council headed by Dr Rashad Mohamed al-Alimi and its supporting government bodies to achieve security and stability in Yemen and to reach a political solution in accordance with the Gulf Initiative and its implementation mechanism, the outcomes of the comprehensive national dialogue conference to preserve Yemen's sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity, and independence.



In his speech during the joint ministerial meeting between the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) and Yemen, HE Sheikh Mohamed said the meeting was aimed at unifying visions, exchanging views, and intensifying co-ordination, especially given the tensions and conflicts the region is experiencing, which require to face them and strive to achieve security and peace at both the regional and international levels.



He praised the sincere efforts made by Saudi Arabia and Oman and the ongoing communications with all Yemeni parties to revive the political process, aiming for a comprehensive and sustainable political solution in Yemen.



HE Sheikh Mohamed said Qatar will not hesitate to fulfil its humanitarian duties and responsibilities in providing various forms of support and assistance to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, pointing to Qatar's keenness to enhance co-operation with the UN and various humanitarian agencies and organisations to enable them to tackle all challenges and difficulties in implementing their humanitarian programmes and activities in Yemen.



HE the Prime Minister reiterated Qatar's support for all mediation efforts to resolve the Yemeni crisis, emphasising that negotiation among Yemenis based on the outcomes of the national dialogue, the Gulf Initiative, and relevant UN Security Council resolutions, especially Resolution 2,216, is the only way to resolve this crisis.



He reaffirmed Qatar's unwavering stance alongside the Yemeni people until they achieve their aspirations for security, stability, and development.



For his part, Yemeni Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Dr Shaya Zindani said that organising this joint meeting confirms the keenness of the GCC countries and their interest in supporting Yemen. He hoped that its outcomes would culminate in strengthening and developing the relations linking Yemen with its brothers in the GCC and that it would contribute to enhancing partnership and co-ordination with them and reviewing the progress that has been achieved in all fields.



GCC Secretary General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, in his speech during the meeting, affirmed the full support for the Presidential Leadership Council headed by Dr al-Alimi and the entities supporting him to achieve security and stability in Yemen and to reach a comprehensive political solution in accordance with the Gulf Initiative and its implementation mechanism, the outcomes of the comprehensive national dialogue conference, and the Security Council Resolution 2216.



He said the GCC countries are committed to continuing to support the brotherly Yemeni people in all fields, especially in economic, development and humanitarian domains, as the GCC countries represent the largest international donors to Yemen and have provided it with more than $37bn.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. ( Syndigate.info ).