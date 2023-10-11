Doha, Qatar: Ministry of Labour received 5,361 new recruitment applications in September 2023, out of which 4,060 were approved and 1,301 were rejected.

Last month, 3,179 requests were submitted to modify professions; 3,083 were accepted, and 96 rejected.

The Ministry yesterday issued its statistical report for September 2023, shedding light on significant data and figures pertaining to the country’s labour sector. It also presented outcomes from its inspection visits to entities governed by the Labour Law.

The number of applications for the renewal of a work permit in the year amounted to 11,717 applications, 11,156 applications were approved and 561 applications were rejected, while the number of applications for special work permits reached 1,146 applications, including 772 applications for renewal of a permit, 100 applications for a new issuance and 274 cancellation of permits.

In terms of inspection visits to labour recruitment offices, the statistical bulletin showed that the ministry carried out about 155 inspection tours of recruitment offices, 153 of which ended without recording notes, and warning to remove a violation for one office and record one report case.

During the month of September, the Labour Inspection Department carried out intensive inspection campaigns to monitor the extent of establishments’ compliance with the laws and ministerial decisions concerned with regulating the labour market in the country, with a total number of inspection visits of 5,462 in various regions, resulting in sending a warning to 890 companies to remove the violation, while the number of reports of controlling violations against companies reached 600 minutes.

With regard to labour complaints, the statistical bulletin showed that the Department of Labour Disputes received complaints from the establishment’s workers against the establishment with about 2,538 complaints, of which 577 complaints were settled, 232 of which were referred to the committees for the settlement of labour disputes, and 1,729 complaints remained under the procedure. The Labour Disputes Department also received 103 reports from the public and all were resolved.

