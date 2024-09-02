Doha: Companies based in Qatar have been recognised among the top 100 firms to work in the Middle East, as per the latest rankings by research and consultancy entity, Great Place to Work.

The list incorporates 50 Large, 25 Medium, and 25 Small size organisations in the Mideast region for demonstrating exceptional employee satisfactory working conditions. Market experts link the rankings to the dedication put forward by these firms to encourage an inclusive, innovative, and engaging work environment for their employees.

In a statement to the media, Jules Youssef, Managing Director of Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait at Great Place to Work, Middle East, said: “Congratulations to the winners of our Best Workplaces in the Middle East, who have shown that great workplace culture is not just a buzzword, but a tangible reality that drives business results and employee satisfaction. We look forward to seeing the continued impact they will have across the region.”

Qatar’s McDonald’s by Almana Restaurant was ranked first in the Large category. Meanwhile, in the Medium category, GAC Qatar and Doha Drug Store took the top spots. In the Small firm category, MagniPro Technology Services was ranked among the 25 firms.

Other Large category companies awarded in the region include DEWA, SAMI Advanced Electronics Company, Nahdi Medical Company, Millennium Hotels, McDonald’s UAE by Emirates Fast Food Company LLC, Gastronomica ME, IHG, Globelink West Star Shipping L.L.C, Metropolitan Group, Ajmal Perfumes Group, Leminar, L’Oréal, McDonald’s Bahrain Fakhro Restaurants Co. W.L.L., Shade Corporation Ltd, McDonald’s Western and Southern Region (Reza Food Services Co), THIQAH Business Services Company, Hilton, Sephora Middle East, Nesma & Partners Contracting Company,

In addition,Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA), DHL Express, Bina Industrial Investment Holding Company, DP World, Apparel Group, Sobha Realty, Arada Developments LLC, Tabuk Pharmaceuticals, Talabat, Five Hotels, Sanipex Group, Alkhobar health network, Capital Market Authority, TAKEDA, Altanfeethi, Nofoth, and Maharah Human Resources Company were also ranked.

Apart from the Qatar-based firms, other Middle Eastern companies that have been recognised in the Medium category are Century Financial, Binyah, AURA SKYPOOL LOUNGE, AbbVie Biopharmaceuticals, IGTSolutions, Consultancy Group, Majid Al Futtaim - Accor Properties, Jeebly, Welldone Solutions, Emicool LLC, Eros Group, Muscat Duty-Free, Pizza Express, Saudi Arabian Drilling Academy (SADA), Shangri La Jeddah, IDS, Alkhabeer Capital, DMCC, Asharqia Chamber, Banke International, Kun Sports Company, Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Est., and A&A Associate LLC.

On the other hand, Great Place to Work named Mood Rooftop Lounge, Thukher Club, Proline, Goldfish Sushi & Yakitori, Shift Electronics, T M V Media L.L.C, Luxe Port Trading LLC, Lola Taberna Española, Greenbox, ZenHR, InZone Corporate Services Provider, coREACH, KnowBe4, Howden Guardian, Mott32, Maktabi Tech, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, TechTrans, The Box Self Storage Services LLC, and HSA Group among the best 25 workplaces in the region.

