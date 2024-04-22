Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani will be visiting the Philippines this week for a state visit, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) announced on Saturday.

Sheikh Tamim is scheduled to be in Manila from April 21 to 22 upon the invitation of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

'The two leaders are expected to exchange views on regional issues and to discuss PH-Qatar bilateral relations which now covers cooperation in the areas of labor, climate change, trade and investments, energy security, education, youth, and sports, among others,' the PCO said.

Philippine Ambassador to Qatar Lillibeth Pono described the emir's state visit as a 'strong indication' of the relations between Manila and Doha.

'It also provides an excellent opportunity for the two sides to have a personal exchange of views on bilateral issues and foster greater engagement arising from a shared sense of responsibility as regional and global actors,' Pono said.

'The Philippines will continue to collaborate with Qatar in reinforcing rule of law, equality, and mutual respect as the foundation for the kind of global action that overcomes differences among nations, promotes an inclusive and just society, and facilitates sustainable and just response to challenges such as public health emergencies, humanitarian crises, and climate change,' she added.

There are over 270,000 Filipinos working or residing in the Gulf country.

The last visit by a Qatari emir to the Philippines took place in 2012.

