Social media
Home page>WORLD>China and Asia Pacific >Philippines and Japan si...
DIPLOMACY

Philippines and Japan sign key defence pact

The accord, which Tokyo and Manila began negotiating in November, provides the legal framework for Japan and the Philippines

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
July 9, 2024
RELATED TOPICS
PHILIPPINESJAPANDIPLOMACY
PHOTO
The Philippines and Japan signed a key defence pact yesterday that will allow the deployment of troops on each other’s territory, as they boost ties in the face of China’s growing assertiveness.
The Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) was finalised in Manila, where Japanese Defence Minister Minoru Kihara and Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa held talks with their Philippine counterparts Gilberto Teodoro and Enrique Manalo.
The accord, which Tokyo and Manila began negotiating in November, provides the legal framework for Japan and the Philippines to send defence personnel to each other’s territory for training and other operations.
Teodoro and Kamikawa signed the agreement at the presidential palace. It will take effect once ratified by lawmakers in both countries.
The signing was “another milestone in our shared endeavour to ensure a rules-based international order, to ensure peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and particularly in our region”, Teodoro said.
The Philippines and Japan are longtime allies of the US, which has been strengthening its alliances from Canberra to Tokyo to counter China’s growing military might and influence in the region. Chinese officials have accused the US of trying to create an Asia-Pacific version of Nato.
The signing of the RAA comes as China’s sabre-rattling towards Taiwan and over the South China Sea fuels fears of a potential conflict that could drag in the US.
There have been escalating confrontations at sea between Chinese and Philippine ships as Beijing steps up efforts to push its claims to nearly all of the strategic South China Sea.
The most serious happened on June 17 when Chinese coast guard personnel wielding knives, sticks and an axe surrounded and boarded three Philippine navy boats during a resupply mission to Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands.
A Filipino sailor lost his thumb in the incident.
Tokyo and Beijing are also at loggerheads over disputed islands, controlled by Japan, in the East China Sea.
Kihara said Japan was “gravely concerned” about the “escalation of regional tensions”.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2024

DISCOVER MORE

INVESTMENT

KKR to cut stake in Japan chip tool maker Kokusai Electric, sources say

KKR to cut stake in Japan chip tool maker Kokusai Electric, sources say
KKR to cut stake in Japan chip tool maker Kokusai Electric, sources say
CRYPTOCURRENCY

SGX has no immediate plans to allow crypto listings, CEO says

SGX has no immediate plans to allow crypto listings, CEO says
SGX has no immediate plans to allow crypto listings, CEO says
METALS

China to launch its first platinum, palladium futures

China to launch its first platinum, palladium futures
China to launch its first platinum, palladium futures
FINANCIAL SERVICES

DBS CEO says bank hunting for bolt-on deals, not game-changing ones

DBS CEO says bank hunting for bolt-on deals, not game-changing ones
DBS CEO says bank hunting for bolt-on deals, not game-changing ones
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Samsung Electronics wins cutting-edge AI chip order from Japan's Preferred Networks

Samsung Electronics wins cutting-edge AI chip order from Japan's Preferred Networks
Samsung Electronics wins cutting-edge AI chip order from Japan's Preferred Networks
ELECTRIC VEHICLE

China's BYD to open electric car plant in Turkey: government source

China's BYD to open electric car plant in Turkey: government source
China's BYD to open electric car plant in Turkey: government source
GRAINS

'Rice-for-All' program to offer affordable rice soon in Philippines

'Rice-for-All' program to offer affordable rice soon in Philippines
'Rice-for-All' program to offer affordable rice soon in Philippines
TAXATION

FIRB sets policy on non-income related tax incentives in Philippines

FIRB sets policy on non-income related tax incentives in Philippines
FIRB sets policy on non-income related tax incentives in Philippines

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

UAE Q2 bank earnings set to decline; Saudi to deliver highest YoY earnings growth in GCC

2.

Saudi Arabia’s PIF to buy new Saudi Re shares for $114mln

3.

State-owned oil and gas firm SNOC breaks ground on Sharjah's largest solar power plant

4.

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hokail Academy to sell 29% stake in Nomu IPO; sets price range

5.

Qatar Islamic Bank backs out of bid to acquire Egypt's United Bank - report

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Japan and the Philippines: Charting a path toward strategic synergy

2

Philippines, China seek to deescalate sea tensions

3

Philippines, China agree to pursue talks on resolving maritime issues

4

EU-Japan deal on data flows enters into force

5

Philippines committed to dialogue, diplomacy despite China aggression

LEADERSHIP TALKS

INVESTMENT

Staying invested, diversified fixed income key for resilient portfolio - UBS

Staying invested, diversified fixed income key for resilient portfolio - UBS
Staying invested, diversified fixed income key for resilient portfolio - UBS

LATEST VIDEO

REAL ESTATE

VIDEO: LSE-listed Dar Global to bring Trump Tower to Jeddah skyline in Saudi

VIDEO: LSE-listed Dar Global to bring Trump Tower to Jeddah skyline in Saudi
VIDEO: LSE-listed Dar Global to bring Trump Tower to Jeddah skyline in Saudi

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

EQUITIES

UAE-listed F&B giant Agthia expands in Saudi with $24mln investment

UAE-listed F&B giant Agthia expands in Saudi with $24mln investment
UAE-listed F&B giant Agthia expands in Saudi with $24mln investment
INVESTMENT

Investments in MENA start-ups fell 46% to $882mln in H1 2024

WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Turkey’s sovereign wealth fund considers sale of stake in Turkcell

BONDS

More mandatory convertible bond issuances likely if interest rates stay high

LATEST NEWS
1

OMV flags Q2 earnings hit from legislative changes, inventory losses

2

BP warns of Q2 profit hit from weak refining margins, oil trading

3

Gold edges higher as investors await Powell's testimony

4

Euro zone bond yields tick higher as traders await Fed's Powell

5

UK power firm SSE goes ahead with 2 GW offshore wind farm in Netherlands

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds