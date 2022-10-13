DOHA - Qatar's emir and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the Ukraine crisis and its impact on energy markets during a meeting on the sidelines of a summit in Kazakhstan on Thursday, the emir's office said.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and Putin also discussed the conflict's impact on food security as well as the situation in Libya, Syria and the Iran nuclear talks, the office added.

Earlier on Thursday, Sheikh Tamim said that Qatar has strong and historic relations with Russia, Al Jazeera reported.

"Qatar's Emir emphasized support for all international and regional efforts to find an immediate peaceful solution to the Ukraine crisis and affirmed the necessity of respecting the sovereignty of states," the statement from the emir's office said.

(Reporting by Lina Najem in Dubai and Andrew Mills in Doha; Editing by Alex Richardson and Andrew Heavens)