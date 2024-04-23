Qatar's Amir, Philippine president hold talks

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. held a session of official talks at the Malacanang Palace in Manila Monday.At the outset of the session, the president welcomed His Highness the Amir and the accompanying delegation, stressing the significance of His Highness the Amir's first visit to the Philippines and its role in bolstering the bilateral relations and broadening their horizons.The president said the two countries share a 43-year-old friendship, praising the talks with HH the Amir, which covered all areas and ways of promoting relations between the two friendly countries.His Highness the Amir expressed his happiness at visiting the Philippines, at the invitation of the president, praising the warm reception and hospitality accorded to His Highness and the accompanying delegation.HH the Amir highlighted the distinguished relations between the two friendly countries, noting that the talks with the Philippines president will contribute to promoting and developing co-operation between the two friendly countries in various fields and at all levels, through increased coordination and communication between businessmen and the joint committees concerned with trade and economic co-operation, in order to fulfill the aspirations of both friendly peoples for the desired integration in all areas.HH the Amir praised the Filipino community in Qatar and its effective contribution to the development process in the country.During the session, the two sides discussed aspects of co-operation between the two friendly countries and ways of promoting and developing them, in addition to the most prominent regional and international issues of common concern.The session was attended by HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, HE Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim al-Thani, HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad al-Muraikhi, and a number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir.On the Philippine side, the session was attended by Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo, Executive Secretary of the President of the Philippines Lucas Bersamin, Secretary of Trade Alfredo Pascual, Secretary of Tourism Maria Esperanza Christina Frasco, Secretary of Environment and Natural Resources Maria Antonio Yulo Loyzaga, Secretary of Energy Raphael Perpetuo Lotilla, Secretary of Presidential Communications Cheloy Garafil, and high-ranking officials.His Highness the Amir and the president held earlier a bilateral meeting, and discussed a host of issues of common concern.The Philippines president hosted a luncheon banquet in honour of His Highness the Amir and the accompanying delegation.His Highness the Amir was accorded an official reception ceremony upon arrival at the presidential palace earlier.