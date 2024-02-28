Qatar's Amir, Macron hold talks to bolster ties

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani held an official talks session with President of the friendly French Republic Emmanuel Macron, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Tuesday.At the beginning of the session, the French president welcomed His Highness the Amir, praising the close relations between the two countries, and looking forward to the visit contributing to strengthening co-operation relations and expanding its horizons to include various fields.His Highness the Amir expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to President Macron for the warm reception, noting the growth witnessed by the strategic relations between the two countries, and expressing his hope for more partnership and co-operation in various fields to achieve the common interests of the two friendly countries.During the session, the existing friendship and co-operation relations between the two countries were discussed, as well as ways to strengthen and develop them at all levels, especially in the fields of politics, security, economy, investment, technology, health and education.The session also dealt with developments in issues on the regional and international arenas, most notably developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.His Highness the Amir and the French presidentwitnessed the signing ceremony of a declaration of intent for co-operation in the fields of humanitarian assistance and emergency intervention.The session and signing ceremony were attended by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, HE Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad al-Thani, HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, HE Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad Bin Sherida al-Kaabi, HE Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Qassim al-Thani, HE Minister of Culture Sheikh Abdul Rahman bin Hamad al-Thani, HE Minister of Sports and Youth Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed al-Thani, and HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohamed bin Abdulaziz al-Khulaifi, and a number of members of the official delegation accompanying the Amir.It was attended from the French side by Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Stephane Sejourne, Minister of Economy, Finance, Industrial and Digital Sovereignty Bruno Le Maire, Minister of the Interior and Overseas Territories Gerald Darmanin, Minister of Defence Sebastien Lecornu, and Minister of Culture Rachida Dati, Minister of Sports and Olympic Games Amelie Oudea-Castera, and a number of senior officials.His Highness the Amir and the French president held a bilateral meeting in which they discussed co-operation relations between the two friendly countries, in addition to discussing a number of issues of mutual interest.An official reception ceremony was held for His Highness the Amir upon his arrival at the Elysee Palace.