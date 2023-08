QatarEnergy announced Monday the prices of diesel and petrol in the Qatar for August, where the prices of diesel and super petrol remained stable and premium petrol decreased.



QatarEnergy has set the price of a liter of diesel at QR2.05, the price for super petrol at QR2.10 per liter, and the price of premium petrol at QR1.90 per liter.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).