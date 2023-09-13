With visitor numbers to Qatar this year already exceeding full-year 2022 arrivals, Qatar is fast emerging as a top choice for regional and global travelers.

On September 21 and September 23, the Arab Tourism Capital of the year will host some of the region’s most popular artists at the renowned Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC), entertaining live audiences with exceptional performances. In addition, visitors arriving from the region during this time will be welcomed at Hamad International Airport and the Abu Samra border with offers by Qatar’s leading hotels and a diverse collection of entertainment, culinary, and retail outlets.

On Thursday, September 21, Qatar will host a concert that will feature top-performing Khaliji artists Khalid Abdurahman, Musaed Albelushi, and Nasser Alkubaisi. The concert takes place at the expansive, three-tiered concert hall, the Al Mayassa Theatre at QNCC. Doors open at 18:30 and tickets can be purchased here:

The same venue will see a stunning set led by acclaimed Egyptian musician, Omar Khairat, on Saturday, September 23. Audiences can enjoy a performance of the musician’s leading melodies through tickets purchased here: https://bit.ly/3Lmakjw

Commenting on the long weekend’s exclusive events, Dr. Buthaina Al Janahi, Head of Communications at Qatar Tourism, said: “Qatar continues to expand its hospitality offering and present a year-round calendar of world-class events, all while preserving its authentic culture and heritage. This seamless blend is what draws hundreds of thousands of visitors from the region every year to Qatar, particularly on special occasions and holidays. We invite our guests to experience Qatar’s diverse landscapes, nature escapes, wellness retreats, cultural hotspots, and premier retail and dining destinations, to truly celebrate and enjoy the upcoming long weekend.”

In addition to the upcoming line-up of concerts, visitors can explore Qatar Tourism’s recently published September edition of its monthly ‘Qatar Calendar,’ the official guide on headline events taking place across the country. From symphonic performances by the Qatar Philharmonic to art exhibitions and sports championships, visitors can follow Qatar Calendar to make the most out of their holiday in Qatar. All events and activities can be found at www.Qatarcalendar.com. Follow @qatarcalendar on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated. To unveil the latest hospitality offers, visit www.visitqatar.com/offers.

