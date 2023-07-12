Social media
Qatar University breakthrough in Thermal Energy Storage Materials

Led by Dr Igor Krupa, a distinguished research professor, the team at CAM is revolutionising energy management in bioclimatic buildings and greenhouses

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
July 12, 2023
The Centre for Advanced Materials (CAM) at Qatar University (QU) is making significant strides in the development of innovative Thermal Energy Storage Materials, commonly known as Phase Change Materials (PCMs).
Led by Dr Igor Krupa, a distinguished research professor, the team at CAM is revolutionising energy management in bioclimatic buildings and greenhouses by harnessing the power of these advanced materials.
Qatar's climate is characterised by extreme temperatures, reaching up to 45°C in the scorching summer and dropping as low as 5°C in the short winter. Such harsh conditions lead to substantial energy consumption, especially for air conditioning, with buildings accounting for over 40% of global energy use.
To address this challenge, CAM is dedicated to developing bioclimatic buildings that leverage local climate conditions and utilise energy from the environment, particularly the sun.
“The key to achieving sustainable energy management lies in our ability to effectively absorb and release thermal energy from the sun, minimising the reliance on electrical energy,” said Dr Krupa. “By developing specialised Phase Change Materials, we can optimise thermal comfort while significantly reducing energy consumption in both cooling and heating processes.”
PCMs are a class of materials that undergo a phase transition between solid and liquid states at specific temperatures, enabling them to absorb or release large amounts of thermal energy.
The specific enthalpy of melting determines the amount of energy absorbed or released during the phase transition. CAM's research primarily focuses on polymeric PCMs, which utilise materials such as plastics (including polyethylene and polyethylene waste) and paraffin wax. These PCMs are further enhanced with thermally conductive fillers to improve their thermal conductivity and control the rate of heat transport as desired.
Over the past decade, CAM has been at the forefront of thermal storage system research, resulting in numerous published papers and patented technology. CAM has developed PCM materials in the form of blocks and foams.
One notable breakthrough is the creation of foams from polyethylene/paraffin wax blends, which have been patented as insulating plastic foams based on polyolefin (US2018/0291166A1). Foamed PCMs serve a dual purpose as effective heat absorbers and thermal insulators, offering superior heat protection for buildings against overheating.
Recognising the significance of effective thermal management in various sectors, CAM is actively collaborating with key industry players. In the agricultural sector, greenhouses play a crucial role in vegetable production in Qatar. To promote energy efficiency in greenhouse operations, CAM initiated a collaborative project titled "Greenhouses for Qatari Climate: Energy Saving Smart and Sustainable Phase Change Materials (Green3SPCM)."
This project, undertaken in partnership with Agrico Qatar, Qatar Petrochemical Company (Qapco), and Tomas Bata University in the Czech Republic, aims to develop and test thermal storage systems optimised for cooling in greenhouses.
“With our research and development efforts, we aim to facilitate all-season feasible farming in greenhouses by implementing efficient cooling and heating strategies,” said Dr Krupa. “Our goal is to contribute to energy saving and promote sustainable agricultural practices in Qatar.”
The main challenge in implementing these thermal storage systems on a larger scale lies in the production of final sheets weighing several tonnes. However, CAM, in collaboration with its partners, is actively working on developing techniques for large-scale production to meet industry demands.
CAM's commitment to interdisciplinary research in materials science and engineering aligns with QU’s vision to enhance industry-focused research and provide solutions that address the needs of society. By combining materials science and characterisation with energy and environmental engineering, CAM strives to bridge the gap between academic research and practical applications.
The project's close cooperation with Qapco, which provides materials and expertise, and Agrico, which offers real greenhouse facilities for installation and testing, ensures that the research outcomes directly benefit the industry.
Dr Krupa and his team's pioneering work in the field of thermal energy storage materials holds great promise for the efficient management of energy in bioclimatic buildings and greenhouses. Their research endeavours will contribute to reducing energy consumption, enhancing sustainability, and supporting Qatar's vision for a greener future.
