Qatar, UK launch joint humanitarian response initiative

Through this cooperation, Qatar and the UK will combine their expertise, resources, and networks to implement impactful projects that should address immediate and long-term challenges that societies face in these vital areas

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
February 19, 2024
Qatar and the United Kingdom (UK) launched Sunday a new co-funding initiative for international development co-operation and humanitarian response.
The initiative was launched in Doha during a meeting chaired by HE the Minister of State for International Co-operation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater and Minister of State for Development in the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office Andrew Mitchell.
In a recorded speech, HE the Minister of State for International Co-operation announced that Qatar and the UK have jointly allocated $50mn to address the most pressing humanitarian and development challenges, which reflects their shared responsibility for responding to crises on a global scale.
She hailed the launch of the initiative as a testimony to the lasting partnership between the two countries.
Since Oct. 16, 2023, Qatar has set up an air bridge to Egypt's El-Arish for urgent aid and relief delivery into the Gaza Strip with the help of its international partners, including the UK, France and Egypt, along with humanitarian agencies such as the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), HE Al Khater said.
The initiative represents a significant accomplishment in the partnership between the two countries, affirming their joint commitment to address global challenges.
Through this cooperation, Qatar and the UK will combine their expertise, resources, and networks to implement impactful projects that should address immediate and long-term challenges that societies face in these vital areas.
Recently, Qatar and the UK worked together to deliver 29 tonnes of immediate humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip within the framework of joint humanitarian and developmental co-operation.
In addition, the two countries actively work together to implement several joint humanitarian funding opportunities.
The two countries have previously cooperated in projects, two of which focused on Syria to support necessary humanitarian and educational initiatives, while another project aimed to address food insecurity in Somalia.
Once again, the two countries affirm their commitment to accelerate the progress in these vital initiatives as they look forward to holding the first inaugural Development Dialogue in London in May 2024.
This event will drive forward further joint relief and development funding opportunities on development issues and aid delivery capabilities.
