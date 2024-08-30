Minister of Transport HE Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti met with Minister of Economy of Portugal Pedro Reis in Doha on Thursday.

The two ministers discussed Qatari-Portuguese relations in the areas of transportation, and ways to develop and enhance the economic partnership in these areas to take them to wider horizons, particularly in terms of benefiting from modern and smart technologies in transportation, railways, harbors and civil aviation.

Ambassador of Portugal to Qatar HE Paulo Neves Pocinho and the delegation accompanying minister Reis attended the meeting.

