Qatar Tourism's Ambassador Programme to honour pioneers

According to QT, the programme also aims to increase awareness among residents and visitors about the latest developments in the tourism industry and the products and services it offers

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
January 25, 2024
QATARTRAVEL AND TOURISM
Qatar Tourism (QT) recently launched Ambassador Programme is designed to honour pioneers within the local community.
The initiative offers a platform for budding entrepreneurs, artists, and adventurers in Qatar to share their stories with QT, aimed at fostering collaboration on initiatives and projects.
According to QT, the programme also aims to increase awareness among residents and visitors about the latest developments in the tourism industry and the products and services it offers.
The inaugural session “The Right Arm” took place at the Feeh Al'Aafia restaurant at Katara - Cultural Village, in the presence of HE QT chairman Saad bin Ali al-Kharji. During the opening session, entrepreneurs were invited to discuss the current state of the tourism industry and share their thoughts and experiences. The upcoming meetings are expected to cover a range of topics, including, but not limited to, business, arts, entertainment, and adventure.
“We aim to host productive discussions with bright and ambitious individuals of the country and provide a platform for young talents to demonstrate their ideas, innovations, and proposals. We believe it is crucial to accentuate Qatar’s tourism through the initiatives of young individuals who hold both talent and potential for the growth of the country,” al-Kharji said.
