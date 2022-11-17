Qatar Tourism (QT) and online travel service provider Trip.com Group have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote Qatar across the globe as an ideal choice for family-friendly tourism.

The one-year agreement will see Qatar extensively promoted through a series of marketing campaigns, across Trip.com Group's world-leading brands and associated assets, which include Ctrip.com (China), Trip.com (global), MakeMyTrip.com (India), and Skyscanner.com (global).

The Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: "We believe that this new partnership with Trip.com Group will further promote Qatar as the Middle East's ultimate destination choice for families, through their expansive network of globally recognised travel brands. From Qatar's thrilling theme parks to adventures in the soaring desert dunescapes, and cultural districts with the ultimate shopping and dining experiences, a trip to Qatar offers something for the whole family."

Chairman and Co-Founder of Trip.com Group, James Liang, said: "I'm excited to strengthen cooperation through this new strategic partnership and bring awareness to a charming destination where tradition meets modernity. This month, the football World Cup will arrive, offering tourists a family-friendly atmosphere to explore and understand this unique destination. To sustain awareness and momentum for Qatar, Trip.com Group will utilise its strong brands and compelling content marketing capabilities to deliver a strong competitive advantage to the destination."

