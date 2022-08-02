Qatar Tourism recently conducted its first roadshow in India since the pandemic with events in Delhi and Mumbai attended by notable participants from the Indian travel industry, including trade partners, associates, and travel affiliates.

Around 120 travel industry companies from Delhi and Mumbai attended the event, which aimed to connect local travel agents with destination management companies, hotels, and attraction operators in Qatar.

The unique interactive platform with pre-scheduled meetings allowed Indian trade partners and travel agents to interact and learn more about the diverse product offerings and experiences that Qatar has to offer. The roadshow was well attended and received a positive response from both cities.

The roadshow intended to fortify and strengthen travel trade relationships to increase visitor arrivals from India. Qatar Tourism drew industry and visitor attention to the infrastructure, attractions, and amenities being built for the prestigious Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022, which Qatar will host in November/December this year.

The roadshow saw the presence of some distinguished partners from Qatar showcasing their product and services to industry specialists in India at large – hotels such as Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva Som, The Ritz-Carlton Doha, Waldorf Astoria Lusail Doha, Mondrian Doha, Mandarin Oriental Doha, Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas, Banana Island Resort Doha by Anantara, The Westin Doha Hotel & Spa, Four Seasons Doha and Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel. DMCs such as Discover Qatar, Tawfeeq Holidays, Asfary, 365 Adventures by Peninsula Compass Tourism and Mannai Holidays. The primary participants with an emphasis on sports included event firms like Fanatic Sports and Cutting-Edge.

Berthold Trenkel, Chief Operating Officer, Qatar Tourism, said: “India plays an integral role to achieve the sights Qatar Tourism has set for the 2030 strategy. India continues to be one of Qatar's top markets, and we effectively engage with the travel trade on a regular basis through our agency partner, who promote Qatar as a major travel destination, both as a hub and a final destination. Qatar Specialist Programme is a brand new and interactive online training module that we recently launched.

“The platform, which is available in 11 languages, is created to help travel trade partners better understand Qatar's diverse product offerings while also providing them with relevant knowledge and a globally recognised qualification. We are eager to see the impact of the roadshow as well as the specialist programme, which will help bring to light the diverse facets of Qatar's offerings. Our aim is to encourage all types of travellers to travel to Qatar, to discover and enjoy the country. We want people to experience our vibrant atmosphere while enjoying the best of Middle Eastern hospitality.”

Since India is a key market, Qatar Tourism is confident the success of the roadshows will further enable an expansion through the Indian outbound travel market. The prime focus has been placed on achieving a notable number of visitors beyond the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 from varied segments such as leisure, MICE, and weddings.

Lubaina Sheerazi, CEO & Co-founder BRANDit, Qatar Tourism's India Representative said: “Given that a large section of its population is eager to travel and explore new places around the world, India represents a significant and substantial market for Qatar. The roadshow gives us a chance to highlight Qatar’s distinctiveness as a destination for Indian travellers across segments.

“Whether they are looking for a fun-filled family getaway, active holidays, one-of-a-kind cultural experiences, opulent resorts, theme parks, exotic locations, or world-class shopping excursions, Qatar has something for everyone. Especially families with kids or teenagers of all ages; will be feeling welcome and safe in Qatar.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).