Qatar Tourism (QT) participated in the world’s leading luxury travel trade event, ILTM Cannes 2023, with an immersive and inspirational Visit Qatar exhibition stand.

The event, attended by over 1,000 hosted buyers from the world’s leading international luxury travel companies, took place from December 4-7 at Palais des Festivals, Cannes, France.

In addition to a QT delegation, Qatar’s luxury hotels were represented on the stand to meet the hosted buyers. QT chairman HE Saad bin Ali al-Kharji attended the first day of the event and shared with international luxury travel press and hosted buyers the latest in Qatar’s luxury tourism offering.

He emphasised that Qatar’s world-class tourism infrastructure, as well as the country’s safety ranking, eased travel policies and rich cultural offerings. ILTM invites only the highest quality luxury travel companies, making it a vital event to promote Qatar and its most luxurious tourism products to international travel companies with high net-worth clients.

