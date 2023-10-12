Reflecting easing global concerns about the US interest rates, the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) Wednesday saw its index jump more than 171 points to surpass 10,000 and capitalisation add QR11bn.

The foreign institutions turned bullish as the 20-stock Qatar Index shot up 1.74% to 10,023.13 points.

The banking sector witnessed higher than average demand in the main market, whose year-to-date losses truncated further to 6.16%.

The Gulf institutions were seen net buyers in the main bourse, whose capitalisation added QR11.21bn or 1.93% to QR592.77bn with large and midcap segments gaining the most.

The Arab individuals were increasingly net buyers in the main market, which touched an intraday high of 10,072 points.

The Islamic index rose slower than the other indices in the main bourse, which saw a total of 0.04mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at QR0.15mn changed hands across 12 deals.

The Gulf retail investors’ weakened net selling had its influence on the main market, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.

More than 68% of the traded constituents extended gains in the main bourse, which saw no trading of treasury bills.

The Total Return Index gained 1.74%, the All Share Index by 1.97% and the Al Rayan Islamic Index (Price) by 0.88% in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the increase.

The banks and financial services sector index shot up 3.36%, insurance (1.39%), transport (0.85%), real estate (0.62%), consumer goods and services (0.53%) and industrials (0.46%); while telecom was down 0.04%.

Major gainers in the main market included Dlala, Al Khaleej Takaful, QNB, Doha Insurance, Qatari German Medical Devices, Commercial Bank, Qatar Islamic Bank, Salam International Investment, Qatari Investors Group, Qamco, QLM, Ezdan, Gulf Warehousing and Milaha. In the venture market, Mahhar Holding saw its shares appreciate in value.

Nevertheless, Inma Holding, Widam Food, Estithmar Holding, Medicare Group and Qatar Islamic Insurance were among the shakers in the main market.

In the junior bourse, Al Faleh Educational Holding saw its shares depreciate in value.

The foreign institutions turned net buyers to the tune of QR50.73mn compared with net sellers of QR1.13mn on October 10.

The Gulf institutions were net buyers to the extent of QR12.31mn against net sellers of QR33.49mn on Tuesday.

The Arab individual investors’ net buying increased marginally to QR5.62mn compared to QR4.97mn the previous day.

The Gulf individual investors’ net profit booking weakened markedly to QR1.67mn against QR9.52mn on October 10.

However, the domestic institutions turned net sellers to the tune of QR36.19mn compared with net buyers of QR12.61mn on Tuesday.

The local retail investors were net sellers to the extent of QR23.72mn against net buyers of QR22.58mn the previous day.

The foreign retail investors turned net profit takers to the tune of QR7.09mn compared with net buyers of QR4mn on October 10.

The Arab institutions continued to have no major net exposure for the third straight session.

Trade volumes in the main market shot up 12% to 224.43mn shares, value by 31% to QR674mn and deals by 37% to 23,586.

The venture market saw a 21% surge in trade volumes to 0.8mn equities, 49% in value to QR1.27mn and 9% in transactions to 71.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).