The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) Wednesday fell for the second day as its key index was down 20 points on the back of selling pressure, especially in the consumer goods and industrials sectors.

The local retail investors were seen net profit takers as the 20-stock Qatar Index shed 0.21% to 9,479.67 points, amidst geopolitical concerns.

The Arab retail investors turned bearish in the main market, whose year-to-date losses widened further to 11.25%.

"On the negative side, only below the strong support line at 9,585 points could shift the tone to a deeper bearish move and lead to 9,000 points," a Kamco Invest technical analysis note had said.

The foreign institutions continued to be net sellers but with lesser vigour in the main bourse, whose capitalisation melted QR1.44bn or 0.26% to QR560.86n with small cap segments losing the most.

The Gulf institutions were increasingly net buyers in the main market, whose index touched an intraday high of 9,559 points.

The Islamic index reported gains vis-à-vis declines in the other indices in the main bourse, which saw as many as 0.01mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at QR0.04mn trade across 16 deals.

The domestic funds were increasingly bullish in the main market, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.

The foreign individuals were increasingly net buyers in the main bourse, which saw no trading of treasury bills.

The Total Return Index shed 0.21% and the All Share Index by 0.1%, while the Al Rayan Islamic Index (Price) was up 0.07% in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the decline.

The consumer goods and services sector index tanked 1.56%, industrials (0.91%) and banks and financial services (0.01%); while insurance gained 2.96%, real estate (1.53%) and transport (0.7%). The telecom index treaded a flat course.

Major losers in the main market included Industries Qatar, Ooredoo, Commercial Bank, Woqod, Qatari German Medical Devices, Zad Holding and Widam Food.

In the venture market, both Al Faleh Educational Holding and Mahhar Holding saw their shares depreciate in value.

Nevertheless, about 59% of the traded constituents extended gains with major movers being Doha Insurance, United Development Company, Qatar Insurance, Gulf International Services, Qatar Oman Investment, Doha Bank, Qatar Islamic Bank, Dukhan Bank, Baladna, Aamal Company, Qamco and Nakilat.

The local retail investors were net sellers to the tune of QR7.83mn compared with net buyers of QR8.51mn on October 24.

The Arab individuals turned net sellers to the extent of QR4.71mn against net buyers of QR4.68mn on Tuesday.

However, the domestic funds’ net buying increased considerably to QR14.83mn compared to QR3.74mn the previous day.

The Gulf institutions’ net buying expanded noticeably to QR8.54mn against QR5.08mn against on October 24.

The foreign individual investors’ net buying rose perceptibly to QR173mn compared to QR0.34mn on Tuesday.

The foreign institutions’ net selling declined markedly to QR12.12mn against QR20.98mn the previous day.

The Gulf individual investors’ net profit booking shrank notably to QR0.49mn compared to QR1.35mn on October 24.

The Arab institutions had no major net exposure for the second straight session.

Trade volumes in the main market tanked 19% to 147.83mn shares, value by 13% to QR388.87mn and deals by 12% to 15,631.

In the venture market, the trade volumes more than tripled to 2.64mn equities and value almost quadrupled to QR3.92mn on more than tripled transactions to 247.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).