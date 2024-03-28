Qatar Stock Exchange index rose at the beginning of Thursday s trading to the level of 9,991 points, compared to Wednesday s close, adding to its balance 33.35 points, or 0.33 %, with support from 6 sectors.



The Stock Exchange showed a positive performance for the communications sector by 0.75 %, the banking and financial services sector by 0.49 %, the consumer goods and services sector by 0.25 %, the transportation sector by 0.12 %, the industrial sector by 0.06 %, and the insurance sector by 0.06 %. In contrast, the real estate sector had a negative performance of 0.14 %

At 10:00 am, Qatar Stock Exchange recorded 1,542 transactions worth QR 38.836 million, distributed among 17.507 million shares.

