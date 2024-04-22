The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) on Sunday opened the week on a weaker note with its key index losing as much as 37 points on the back of selling pressure, especially at the insurance, industrials and banking counters.



The Gulf individuals were seen net sellers as the 20-stock Qatar Index shed 0.38% to 9,792.41 points, although it touched an intraday high of 9,873 points.



The local retail investors’ weakened net buying interests had its influence on the main market, whose year-to-date losses widened to 9.59%.



More than 57% of the traded constituents were in the red in the main bourse, whose capitalisation melted QR2.21bn or 0.39% to QR568.43bn on account of small and microcap segments.



The Gulf funds' lower net buying also had its say in the main market, which saw as many as 4,280 exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan) valued at QR9,891 trade across six deals.



The foreign institutions continued to be net sellers but with lesser intensity in the main bourse, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.



The foreign retail investors were seen net buyers in the main market, which saw no trading of treasury bills.



The Total Return Index shrank 0.37% and the All Share Index by 0.36%; while the All Islamic Index was flat in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the decline.



The insurance sector index tanked 1.26%, industrials (0.97%), banks and financial services (0.54%) and telecom (0.02%); while real estate gained 1.2%, consumer goods and services (1.11%) and transport (0.66%).



Major losers in the main market included Estithmar Holding, Industries Qatar, Doha Insurance, Qatar Oman Investment, Qatar Insurance, Qatar Islamic Bank, Salam International Investment, Mekdam Holding and Aamal Company.



Nevertheless, Baladna, Meeza, Inma Holding, United Development Company, Dukhan Bank and Mannai Corporation were among the gainers in the main bourse.



In the venture market, Al Mahhar Holding saw its shares appreciate in value.



The Gulf retail investors turned net sellers to the tune of QR0.72mn compared with net buyers of QR0.48mn on April 18.



The Qatari individuals net buying declined noticeably to QR11.75mn against QR25.58mn the previous trading day.



The Gulf institutions’ net buying weakened markedly to QR3.12mn compared to QR6.77mn last Thursday.



The Arab individual investors’ net buying shrank perceptibly to QR4.9mn against QR7.46mn on April 18.



However, the foreign individuals were net buyers to the extent of QR1.74mn compared with net sellers of QR0.9mn the previous trading day.



The domestic institutions’ net profit booking decreased substantially to QR14.53mn against QR27.46mn last Thursday.



The foreign institutions’ net selling decreased significantly to QR6.26mn compared to QR10.92mn on April 18.



The Arab institutions had no major net exposure for the sixth straight session.



Trade volumes in the main market eased 10% to 146mn shares, value by 30% to QR357.62mn and deals by 36% to 11,538.



The venture market saw a 52% plunge in trade volumes to 0.12mn, 53% in value to QR0.18mn and 69% in transactions to 12.

