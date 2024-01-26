Social media
EQUITIES

Qatar Stock Exchange index closes 0.25% lower

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
January 26, 2024
QATAREQUITIES
Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index on Thursday lost 25.540 points (0.25 percent), to close at 10,550.347 points.
A total of 146,898,105 shares were traded, with a value of QR 488,722,142.195 as a result of implementing 15,716 transactions in all sectors.
The shares of 21 companies rose during the session, and the prices of 24 other companies fell, while four companies maintained their previous closing prices.
At the end of the trading session, the market capitalization amounted to QR 600,580,918,940.070, compared to QR 602,177,972,369.920 in the previous session.
