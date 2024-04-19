Qatar Stock Exchange index begins trading in green zone

Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index began its trading in the green zone, rising by 0.20%, or 19.98 points, to reach a level of 9873 points, compared to Wednesday's closing.During the session, all sectors witnessed an increase, led by the Real Estate sector with a rise of 0.60%, followed by the Transportation sector with 0.55%, then the Insurance sector with 0.42%. Additionally, the Consumer Goods and Services sector increased by 0.35%, the Industrial sector by 0.31%, the Banking and Financial Services sector by 0.10%, and the Communication sector by 0.01%.At 10:00 AM, Qatar Stock Exchange recorded 2597 transactions worth QR 70.085 million, distributed among 26.274 million shares.