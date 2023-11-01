The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) on Tuesday saw strong selling pressure at the industrials and real estate counters but robust buying in the telecom sector led the overall index settle marginally higher.

The Gulf institutions were increasingly net buyers as the 20-stock Qatar Index was up five points or 0.05% to 9,523.53 points.

The domestic institutions were also increasingly bullish in the main market, whose year-to-date losses declined to 10.84%.

The foreign funds’ weakened net selling had its influence on the main bourse, whose capitalisation added QR0.85bn or 0.15% to QR561.64bn with microcap segments gaining the most.

The local retail investors continued to be net buyers but with lesser intensity in the main market, whose index regained from an intraday low of 9,457 points and it touched an intraday high of 9,597 points.

The Islamic index shrank vis-à-vis gains in the other indices in the main bourse, which saw as many as 4,472 exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at QR0.01mn trade across three deals.

The Arab individuals were seen net profit takers in the main market, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.

The foreign retail investors were seen squaring off their position in the main bourse, which saw no trading of treasury bills.

The Total Return Index was up 0.05% and the All Share Index by 0.17%, while the Al Rayan Islamic Index (Price) was down 0.02% in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the decline.

The telecom sector index shot up 4.63%, banks and financial services (0.74%), insurance (0.54%) and consumer goods and services (0.03%); while industrials declined 1.6%, realty (1.33%) and transport (0.43%).

Major gainers in the main market included Widam Food, Qatari German Medical Devices, Ooredoo, Meeza, Vodafone Qatar and QNB.

In the venture market, Mahhar Holding saw its shares appreciate in value.

Nevertheless, more than 55% of the traded constituents were in the red with major losers being Al Meera, Beema, Ezdan, Mannai Corporation, Gulf International Services, Doha Bank, Qatar National Cement, Industries Qatar, Barwa, Milaha and Gulf Warehousing. In the junior bourse, Al Faleh Educational Holding saw its shares depreciate in value.

The Gulf institutions’ net buying increased substantially to QR30.32mn compared to QR15.74mn on October 30.

The domestic institutions’ net buying strengthened significantly to QR28.4mn against QR14.16mn the previous day.

The foreign funds’ net profit booking decreased noticeably to QR54.05mn compared to QR64.49mn on Monday.

However, the Arab individuals turned net sellers to the tune of QR7.76mn against net buyers of QR7.53mn on October 30.

The foreign retail investors were net sellers to the extent of QR1.98mn compared with net buyers of QR1.87mn the previous day.

The Gulf individuals turned net profit takers to the tune of QR0.11mn against net buyers of QR0.03mn on Monday.

The local retail investors’ net buying weakened drastically to QR5.17mn compared to QR25.16mn on October 30.

The Arab institutions had no major net exposure for the sixth straight session.

Trade volumes in the main market tanked 27% to 259.52mn shares, value by 17% to QR683.18mn and deals by 6% to 24,356.

The venture market witnessed a 25% jump in trade volumes to 2.17mn equities, 23% jump in value to QR3.28mn and 16% in transactions to 178.

