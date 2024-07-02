The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) on Monday entered the 20th straight session of bull-run and its key index gained more than 42 points to cross the 10,000 levels, reflecting the

optimism in the regional markets in view of stronger global energy prices.



The listed companies in which QatarEnergy is a shareholder saw their shares gain in view of the support of the initiative of interim dividends distribution by the hydrocarbon bellwether, as the 20-stock Qatar Index rose 0.42% to 10,006.52 points, recovering from an intraday low of 9,964 points.



The domestic institutions were seen increasingly into net buying in the main market, whose year-to-date losses truncated to 7.61%.



The foreign funds turned bullish in the main bourse, whose capitalisation added QR2.42bn or 0.42% to QR577.59bn on the back of small cap segments.



The Gulf retail investors weakened net selling pressure had its influence in the main market, which saw 0.05mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at QR0.18mn trade across 23 deals.



About 55% of the traded constituents extended gains to investors in the main bourse, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds and treasury bills.



The Islamic index was seen gaining slower than the other indices in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the increase.



The Total Return Index rose 0.42%, the All Share Index by 0.44% and the All Islamic Index by 0.4% in the main market.



The insurance sector index shot up 1.25%, consumer goods and services (0.91%), banks and financial services (0.5%), industrials (0.5%) and real estate (0.28%); while transport and telecom declined 0.29% and 0.24% respectively.



Major movers in the main market included Qatar Insurance, Dukhan Bank, Woqod, Gulf International Services and Qatar Islamic Bank. In the venture market, Techno Q saw its shares appreciate in value.



Nevertheless, Qatar Cinema and Film Distribution, Masraf Al Rayan, Qatar Oman Investment, Dlala and Mazaya Qatar were among the major losers.



The domestic institutions’ net buying increased substantially to QR29.58mn compared to QR18.14mn on June 30.



The foreign institutions turned net buyers to the tune of QR21.08mn against net sellers of QR16.2mn the previous day.



The Gulf individual investors’ net profit booking eased markedly to QR0.22mn compared to QR1.89mn on Sunday.



However, the Gulf institutions’ net selling strengthened significantly to QR20.99mn against QR4.26mn on June 30.



The Qatari retail investors were net sellers to the extent of QR17.88mn compared with net buyers of QR3.68mn the previous day.



The Arab individuals turned net sellers to the tune of QR7.15mn against net buyers of QR1.36mn on Sunday.



The foreign individual investors’ net profit booking expanded noticeably to QR4.1mn compared to QR0.81mn on June 30.



The Arab institutions were net sellers to the extent of QR0.33mn against no major net exposure the previous day.



Trade volumes in the main market grew 14% to 133.26mn shares, value by 34% to QR404.05mn and transactions by 65% to 16,350.



The venture market saw 57% plunge in trade volume to 0.06mn equities, 39% in value to QR0.22mn and 54% in deals to 21.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).