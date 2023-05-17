The Qatari-Somali diplomatic relations are witnessing continuous development based on the two countries' desire to support and enhance them in a way that serves their common interests, goals, and aspirations.

Within the framework of the ongoing talks and enhancing bilateral relations, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud is visiting Doha to discuss ways to support and develop relations, and the latest developments in the regional and international arenas of common concern.

In this regard, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani met with President Mahmoud on March 5, on the sidelines of the Fifth UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5) held at the Qatar National Convention Center (QNCC). On November 23, President Mahmoud received the credentials of Dr Abdullah bin Salem al-Nuaimi as Qatar's ambassador to Somalia.

On October 5, Qatar renewed, before the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in its 51st session, its support for the brotherly Somali people to build a state of institutions and the rule of law, which guarantees Somalis all their rights and respect for the sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity of Somalia, during the interactive dialogue with the Independent Expert on the Situation of Human Rights in Somalia, under the 10th item on the council's agenda.

On June 28, Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre affirmed that Qatar is an important partner for Somalia, thanking it for its support in the reconstruction of the Government Presidency Building Project funded by the Qatar Fund for Development, during his inspection of the final stages of the project.

Qatar also participated on June 9 in the inauguration ceremony of President Mahmoud.

Qatar was represented in the ceremony by HE the Minister of State Sheikh Fahd bin Faisal al-Thani, reaffirming the depth and strength of bilateral relations between the two countries, Qatar's support to Somalia in all fields, and keenness on its stability, progress, and prosperity.

In April 2022, Qatar University (QU) signed a memorandum of understanding with Mogadishu University for co-operation in scientific, administrative, technical, and research areas, most importantly, to promote the Arabic language programmes in Somalia, which Mogadishu University prioritises in all its programmes. The Doha Institute for Graduate Studies also signed an MoU with Mogadishu University to boost co-operation in scientific research and areas of common interest.

In early March, Qatar participated in a meeting in Washington to discuss Somalia's security, state-building, development, humanitarian priorities, how to better support its efforts and strengthen its ability to withstand future climate shocks. The participants welcomed Qatar's invitation to hold the next meeting in Doha.

At the beginning of this year, the Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) organised an eye surgery and anti-blindness medical convoy, carried out at De Martino Public Hospital in Mogadishu, in co-operation with Somalia's Federal Ministry of Health, the Somali Red Crescent Society (SRCS) and the Qatari embassy, to provide medical assistance for poor and displaced people with eye diseases in the Banaadir region, with a special focus on people with special needs and those living at camps in Mogadishu and surrounding areas.

On January 26, Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) provided relief to drought-affected people in Somalia. The aid contained 2,000 tonnes of food supplies for the benefit of more than 200,000 people affected by the drought in the country in five states. This urgent aid comes to address the drought and contribute to improving livelihoods, easing the Somali people's economic burdens. It is worth noting that QFFD, along with Qatar Charity, sent 45 tonnes of food aid to Somalia to combat drought in March 2022 in co-operation with the Amiri Air Force.

Qatar Charity launched an urgent response appeal in mid-June to confront the wave of drought, which prompted many people to flee their areas of origin to displacement camps, provide urgent relief aid and offer the essential requirements for those affected, to save the lives of more than half of its endangered population.

Somalia views with great appreciation the continuous fraternal support it receives from Qatar, and Doha's firm commitment to its prosperity, security and stability. Somalia also seeks to attract Qatari investors to establish projects that can support the country's development.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).