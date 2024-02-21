DOHA: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) announced on Tuesday the launch of its Ramadan Campaign 1445 AH, under the slogan #DutyToGive.

With the donations of charity payers in Qatar, QRCS will implement Ramadan Iftar projects for the benefit of 281,000 people in 19 countries, as well as a wide range of year-round humanitarian and development projects for 1.6 million beneficiaries around the world.

In his remarks, Acting Secretary-General of QRCS, Faisal Mohamed Al Emadi stated, "Being our main seasonal fundraising campaign in Qatar, the Ramadan Campaign helps us implement Shariah-compliant projects/programs that achieve our humanitarian goals and promote solidarity and fraternity among the rich and the poor during the blessed month of Ramadan."

"Between vulnerable people who are desperate for a helping hand and benevolent donors who cherish their humanitarian and religious duty, QRCS is building another bridge of giving and compassion," said Al Emadi. "This campaign involves numerous Ramadan-specific and charitable projects for hundreds of thousands of poor and displaced people during and after the holy month of Ramadan."

In particular, he highlighted the difficult humanitarian conditions suffered by the people of Gaza, who lack almost everything needed to enjoy a safe and decent life. He promised to continue to support them and meet their pressing and immediate needs in different areas.

Al Emadi thanked Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs for its contribution to QRCS's efforts, along with other partners and donors. He called upon the benevolent people of Qatar to help hundreds of thousands of fasting people around the world during the holy month of Ramadan, when everyone is eager to gain the Pleasure of Allah, by giving to charity, doing more and more good deeds, and bringing hope and joy to those in need everywhere.

Apart from Ramadan Iftar projects, the QRCS campaign has a plan to implement humanitarian projects/programs after Ramadan, for the benefit of about 1.6 million people. It covers the food, shelter, water and sanitation, livelihood, education, psychological support, health, and medical convoys sectors.

Director of the Fundraising Department at QRCS, Yousef Mohamed Al Awadi presented the key projects of focus, including the construction of homes for internally displaced people (IDPs); digging of water wells; funding of livelihood projects for poor families; and provision of food parcels, health care services, medical equipment, and medications. Other forms of assistance will include treatment for poor patients, repayment of the debts of those deeply indebted, and subsidies for poor families.

He detailed the means of donation that can be used by the public.

Al Emadi thanked the Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities, for licensing the campaign project and means of donation. He also commended the cooperation with the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, which facilitated the work of QRCS.

