The Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council unveiled the Qatar Spain Innovation Programme (QASIP), a joint venture between Qatar and Spain for research, development, and innovation (RDI) initiatives, in collaboration with the Spanish Centre for the Development of Technology and Innovation (CDTI).

The launch of the first bilateral innovation programme in Qatar took place Tuesday, with attendees including Spanish ambassador Javier Carbajosa Sanchez, QRDI Council secretary general Omar Ali al-Ansari, and national and international stakeholders and high-ranking officials from RDI institutions in Qatar.

Addressing the gathering, al-Ansari, said: "In May 2022, the QRDI Council signed MoUs with esteemed partners, fostering stronger linkages between Qatar and Spain in technological and science-led innovation as part of His Highness the Amir’s official visit to Spain. An MoU with the Ministry of Science and Innovation and CDTI ere signed.

"The Qatar Spain Innovation Programme aims to connect Qatari and Spanish businesses to develop cutting-edge solutions, bringing together the brightest minds and innovation talent from both countries."

“This collaboration is an excellent example of the robust and friendly bilateral relations between Spain and Qatar. The launch of this programme is the convergence of several factors as the private sectors from both the countries will play the pivotal role in the collaboration. This is a partnership that will lay the foundation of future for many things for the countries,” said ambassador Sanchez.

QASIP is a joint funding programme supporting collaborative research and development projects adhering to the highest international standards. The programme invites proposals for joint research and development projects across all fields, prioritising energy, health, resource sustainability, and digital technology.

QASIP's primary goal is to bolster innovation led by Qatari companies and attract relevant talent, as well as to foster collaborative projects involving entities from both Qatar and Spain.

The funding programme results from a fruitful collaboration between the QRDI Council and CDTI, following a Memorandum of Understanding signed between Qatar and Spain in 2022 to promote joint endeavours in research and innovation. The programme seeks to exchange knowledge and scientific and technological expertise, fortify institutional capacities for the national innovation system, expand the RDI community and technology-based startups, and strengthen innovation partnerships between relevant parties in Qatar and Spain.

Entities interested in submitting their proposals may complete their applications on the QRDI Portal from May 26 to September 7, 2023. Initial feedback will be provided by September 21, 2023, with final awards announced in February 2024. Awarded projects will receive joint funding from QRDI Council in Qatar and CDTI in Spain, with each project garnering up to QR 1,500,000 annually for up to three years and utilised exclusively within Qatar.

