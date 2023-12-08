Qatar - Minister of State and Chairman of Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ), H E Ahmad Al Sayed met with Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, H E Dr. Umar Saif and the accompanying delegation during their visit to the State of Qatar.

The meeting was attended also by H E Dr. Muhammed Aejaz, the Ambassador of Pakistan to the State of Qatar, and senior Executives from QFZ.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperative efforts in the field of investment attraction, and discussed the exchange of expertise in this field between the two countries.

The meeting also highlighted the investment opportunities and outstanding benefits offered by QFZ and supported by the country’s advanced infrastructure.

