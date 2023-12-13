Social media
Qatar offers a wide range of destinations

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
December 13, 2023
The onset of winter in Qatar once again provides residents and visitors the chance to explore its most captivating destinations, both indoors and outdoors, it is learnt. Visit Qatar’s winter guide offers an array of enchanting family-friendly attractions, heart-pounding sports activities, and delectable culinary experiences across the country.
Qatar boasts a plethora of outdoor attractions, including The Pearl Island’s Qanat Quartier, Katara - Cultural Village, Souq Waqif, Msheireb Downtown Doha, and Al Maha Island. According to Visit Qatar, the country caters to visitors of all ages, featuring an array of family-friendly activities. Lusail Boulevard, accessible via the Lusail Metro station, offers various attractions, food and beverage outlets, and retail stores.
Baladna Park, located north of Doha, is a leading community venue, providing an ideal family getaway with various outdoor activities in an eco-friendly environment. Families can also enjoy the Middle East’s first-ever Panda park near Al Khor Family Park, a destination for ‘edu-entertainment.’ The Museum of Illusions, which offer interactive activities makes a perfect destination for family outings, group engagements, and event gatherings.
Sports enthusiasts can indulge in a number of activities such as desert safaris, paratriking, hot air balloon rides, and paragliding. Visit Qatar, in several social media posts, noted that culinary delights await visitors at popular outlets across Qatar. For those on a budget-friendly exploration, a QR6 Doha Metro and Lusail Tram multi-usage daily pass provides an affordable option to explore popular locations, including museums, malls, restaurants, and picturesque districts.
