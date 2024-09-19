Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour (MoL), represented by the Department of Qualification Skills Development of the National Workforce Affairs in the Private Sector, signed a cooperation document yesterday with the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies (DI) to develop job qualification programmes for nationals seeking employment in the private sector and to enhance the skills of job seekers with secondary school diplomas.

The document was signed by MoL Assistant Undersecretary for National Manpower Affairs in the Private Sector Sheikha Abdulrahman Al Badi, and Executive Director of the Administrative and Financial Division at DI, Eman Alsulaiti.

The document aligns with the Ministry of Labour’s goal of empowering citizens, making them competitive in the job market, and supporting the development process in line with the Third National Development Strategy 2024–2030.

Al Badi stated that the cooperation document aims to prepare and train job seekers registered in the ‘’Kawader‘’ platform for employment in private companies through training programs provided by experts from the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies (DIGS).

She emphasised that the Ministry of Labour, through the National Workforce Affairs Department, is working closely with private sector companies to develop a skilled Qatari workforce aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030, which aims to enhance national workforce participation in the private sector.

The agreement stipulates that the Ministry of Labour and the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies will collaborate to develop and plan training programs for Qatari nationals and the children of Qatari women and to conduct training programs set up by the Excellence Centre for the public.

Additionally, the Ministry of Labour’s Qualification Department will benefit from sharing expertise and knowledge in training, as some private sector employees will take part in job qualification and training initiatives.

