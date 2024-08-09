Doha - To organize the study of Qatari students abroad, the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MOEHE) held an informational meeting on the conditions, regulations, and lists of accredited universities for private study abroad or study-funded by government entities, semi-governmental bodies, or various institutions in the country.

The meeting came within the framework of the ministry\'s keenness to introduce the mechanism for organizing the study of Qatari students outside the State of Qatar. A number of specialized officials spoke at the meeting, and it was attended by a number of representatives of relevant authorities.

Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Higher Education at the MOEHE Dr. Harib Al Jabri emphasized the importance of students\' participation in the meeting\'s goal of guiding them before starting their educational journey outside the State of Qatar. He explained that this meeting is a crucial step in preparing Qatari students who will continue their studies abroad at their own expense, as they need to understand the essential conditions and regulations that ensure the equivalency of their university degrees upon Graduation.

Sumaya Al Emadi and Haneen Al Hammadi from the University Degrees Equivalency Department gave a detailed presentation on the department\'s services, such as pre-approval service before the start of studies, certificate equivalency after Graduation, certification attestation, and endorsements for non-Qataris. They explained that the pre-approval service for study at the private expense of Qataris is mandatory and includes accredited universities fulfilling the required conditions. The application and response to this service are done electronically.

They discussed the conditions and criteria for prior approval to study abroad at private expense. One of these conditions is that changing the country of study, specialization, or university should be avoided without the approval of the University Degree Equivalency Department and the completion of studies and tests at the university\'s headquarters. It is also a condition to take into account the period for each degree, notify the administration of the existence of transferred hours or previous study, and enroll in the actual survey within 6 months of registration, and it is forbidden to obtain more than one prior approval for the same degree.

At the end of the meeting, the students and attendees expressed their appreciation for the Ministry\'s keenness to educate them about obtaining prior approval to study abroad, where observations and inquiries were exchanged. The attendees stressed that these meetings are essential in enhancing students\' responsibility and knowing all the necessary details. Students applying for pre-approvals were handed copies of their approval papers.

The MOEHE has recently designated 763 universities within the list of accredited institutions for private study. Among these universities, 16 are in Arab countries, aiming to provide more options for students wishing to study in Arabic. Various academic pathways have also been opened, including engineering and technology, medicine and biological sciences, natural sciences, law and accounting, education, social sciences, humanities, and management. (QNA)

