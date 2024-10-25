Doha: Qatar Meteorology Department has released its weather forecast for the weekend where it has predicted thundery rain associated with strong wind and high sea for today, October 24 and Friday, October 25, 2024.

The department also videos of heavy rain from various parts of the country, including Al Khor and Al Dhakira on its social media. Latest radar images of thundery rain and cloud formation in the northern parts of country were also shared.

Though scattered clouds and rain is forecast, it added that the temperatures will range between 27 degree Celsius and 35 degree Celsius for the three days starting today.

Meanwhile in its forecast for Saturday, it warned of strong wind and high sea offshore while relatively hot daytime with some cloud and moderate temperature by night.

The wind will be Northeasterly-Southeasterly 5-15 knot today becoming Northwesterly 8-18 knots gusting to 25 knot during rain. While on Friday, October 25, 2024, the wind will be Northwesterly-Northeasterly 8-18 knots gusting to 26 knots during thundery rain. The wind will be Northwesterly 8-18 knots on Saturday.

The department reported that the sea height will be 2-4ft rising to 8ft on Thursday; 4-7 ft rising to 9ft on Friday and Saturday both.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).