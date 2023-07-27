ASTANA: The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) held talks on Wednesday with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in Almaty city, which resulted in the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two countries to increase transport rights for passengers and cargo flights.

Acting President of GACA Mohamed Faleh Al Hajri chaired the Qatari side, with Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee in the Republic of Kazakhstan Talgat Lastayev chairing the Kazakh side.

The MoU provided for increasing the number of weekly flights to 14, with seven additional flights to Almaty, with the total number of weekly flights to this city reaching 14 flights, along with seven additional passenger flights to the capital Astana, bringing the total number of weekly flights to 14 flights and increasing the number of weekly cargo flights to be 10 flights.

The signing of this MoU, which comes in the context of joint efforts aimed at bolstering bilateral cooperation and deepening economic and trade relations between the two countries, represents a vital step towards enhancing air connectivity between Qatar and Kazakhstan. It is also reflecting the extent of the increasing demand for cargo services between the two countries, as well as the growing economic potential in Qatar and Kazakhstan.

In addition, many issues of common concern were discussed on the sidelines of the bilateral talks, as the two parties underscored their commitment to enhancing cooperation in civil aviation with the maximum utilization of the available opportunities to achieve that objective.

