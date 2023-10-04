HE Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Qassim al-Abdullah al-Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry, and Serik Zhumangarin, deputy prime minister of Kazakhstan, Tuesday chaired the sixth session of the Qatari-Kazakh joint higher committee, which discussed aspects of co-operation, especially in sectors like trade, investment, construction, infrastructure, agriculture, shipping, civil aviation, healthcare, education and information technology.

The two sides agreed to take the necessary steps to enhance investment and strengthen commercial and industrial co-operation, increase the volume of bilateral trade, and facilitate the exchange of goods and services.

