HEALTHCARE

Qatar healthcare entities offering more services

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
February 8, 2024
QATARHEALTHCARE
Qatar’s healthcare entities are offering a lot more services and facilities like never before and the best emergency care, stated experts from various officials and experts from the public health care sector Wednesday at a media interaction.
Opening the session, Nayef al-Shammari , the executive director of Media Relations, Hamad Medical Corporation ( HMC) noted that the National Healthcare Campaign ‘Where For Your Care?’ has been dedicated to raising public awareness about urgent and emergency medical services and how to access them.
A total of 692,140 paediatric patients were provided emergency services in 2023, at the Paediatric Emergency Centres (PECs), said Dr Mohammed al-Amri, chairman of paediatrics and director of PECs at HMC.
“There are four PECs under HMC: PEC- Al Sadd; PEC - Al Rayyan; PEC – Airport and PEC – Daayen. We serve approximately 2,000 emergency patients every day. PEC Al Sadd is the busiest emergency centre, seeing over 55% of all patients across PECs,” explained, Dr al-Amri.
PECs provide medical care for emergencies of all priority levels to patients up to 14 years of age. “PECs stabilise any trauma/injury cases received and transfer them to Sidra Medicine. PECs provide support to child abuse/neglect cases and refers to the appropriate care facility as required. They are equipped to provide emergency consultations, observation facility and antibiotic administration. All support services are available in PECs to provide comprehensive care for patients,” added, Dr al-Amri.
According to Prof Dr Ruben Peralta, deputy trauma medical director, HMC, the HMC Trauma Centre has been the national level 1 trauma centre in Qatar since 2007.
"The HMC Trauma Centre is a national and international recognised centre of excellence. It provides immediate medical, critical and surgical care to all citizens and residents of Qatar that sustain major injuries. The clinical staff -physicians, nurses and allied health care- are experts in the field of trauma and specially trained to manage severe and life-threatening injuries 24/7.”
According to the official, HMC provides emergency services at seven HMC Emergency Departments across Qatar 24 hours a day for serious medical cases. They are: Hamad General Hospital Trauma and Emergency Centre; The Cuban Hospital; Al Khor Hospital; Women’s Wellness and Research Center; Hazm Mebaireek General Hospital; Aisha Bint Hamad Al Attiyah Hospital and Al Wakra Hospital.
Officials from Sidra Medicine as well as Qatar Red Crescent Society also highlighted the services provided by the facilities and how Qatar’s emergency care scenario has improved over the years providing excellent scare and support for the needy.
