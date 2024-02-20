Qatar’s health system has, over the past decade, developed and strengthened primary health care services and infrastructure with a focus on prevention and early intervention to improve health outcomes for patients and enhance the quality of life in general, Minister of Public Health HE Dr Hanan Mohammed Al Kuwari has said.

In her opening speech at the Doha Initiative on Health Policy in the Global South, the minister said, “Strengthening primary healthcare services in the Global South is a step towards proffering solutions to challenges, thanks to the unlimited support of the Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for the health sector in the country. The country’s globally recognised network of comprehensive primary healthcare services is a strong example of a well-organised medical care system where the health sector stands ready, through state programmes, to support low- and middle-income countries for partnership and for the exchange of experiences and training.”

She noted that despite the great improvements that have occurred over the past decades, obtaining primary health care, even basic health services, represents a challenge in a number of countries due to geographical distance, inadequate infrastructure and a shortage of trained medical staff.

She added that the situation has deteriorated due to conflicts, environmental problems, lack of resources and poor management and guidance that have made the situation worse.

The minister expressed hope that this initiative, which is fully in line with internationally agreed global health strategies, will be able to contribute collectively to strengthening primary health care in low- and middle-income countries, and invest in their infrastructure, workforce and resources to enable individuals and communities to take charge of their health and well-being.

