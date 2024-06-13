Social media
Qatar, Cuba sign pact to strengthen aviation ties

The Qatari General Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Civil Aviation Authority of Cuba

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
June 13, 2024
The Qatari General Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Civil Aviation Authority of Cuba to strengthen co-operation in civil aviation between the two countries.

This came during the visit made by the QCAA's delegation to Havana, led by Acting President of QCAA Mohamed Faleh al-Hajri, alongside representatives of Qatar Airways and Qatar Company for Airports Operation and Management (MATAR).

The MoU underscores the liberation of air transport between the two countries, under which carriers in the two countries would be able to use the right of the fifth freedom in air transport field on all intermediate points and points beyond the two countries to other countries, something that will promote the rights of the national carrier (Qatar Airways) and broaden the network of its global destinations.

The two sides underscored the importance of reinforcing co-operation between the two countries in civil aviation and moving forward to achieve further progress in this field.

The Qatari delegation toured the Jose Marti international Airport (HAV) and visited the air navigation administration in Havana to further review all navigation systems and radar equipment utilised in air traffic over the Cuban airspace.
