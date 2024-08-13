Doha: Qatar Charity (QC) has recently appointed a group of specialised teachers in the orphan schools it supervises in Bangladesh.

This is part of Qatar Charity’s ongoing efforts to provide high-quality education and comprehensive care for sponsored orphans, empowering them to build a bright future.

The new teaching staff, consisting of 21 teachers, will implement a comprehensive plan designed to meet the diverse needs of sponsored students in the orphan schools of Bangladesh. Their educational approach combines traditional teaching methods with innovative techniques to enhance the learning process.

The plan focuses on providing individualised attention to each sponsored orphan, along with offering interactive lessons and integrating technology to support learning. Each teacher will work to create a supportive and nurturing environment to foster both the academic and personal growth of the orphans.

This initiative reflects Qatar Charity’s commitment to addressing educational disparities and empowering orphaned children in Bangladesh. By investing in quality education and professional development for teachers, the organisation aims to equip these students with the tools necessary to build a better future.

The teachers expressed great enthusiasm for their role in improving the educational environment for the sponsored orphans, affirming their full readiness to work diligently in implementing the comprehensive educational plan.

Nafees bin Khair, an English teacher, stated, “I am happy to join this initiative and contribute to teaching these wonderful children. I believe that every student can excel with the right support and resources. I strive to create a dynamic learning environment where students are encouraged to explore their abilities and achieve their aspirations.”

Md Mozibul Haque, a teacher of Mathematics, added, “This opportunity is incredibly rewarding. I am committed to using innovative teaching methods to make learning engaging and effective. I am dedicated to helping them succeed both academically and personally.”

The students have shown great enthusiasm for this new initiative. Student Sayma said, “With the new teachers, learning has become enjoyable and exciting. They use various methods that help us understand better.”

Similarly, Nilufa, another student, commented, “We are very grateful for the support we are receiving. The teachers are very kind and patient, and I can see improvements in my grades and my understanding of subjects.” Qatar Charity (QC), through its office in Dhaka, sponsors over 5,000 orphans across Bangladesh.

The organisation manages 13 orphanages equipped with numerous facilities, including schools and student dormitories. A total of 157 teachers are involved in imparting education to these orphaned children.

This effort is part of Qatar Charity’s ‘Rofaqa’ initiative, which focuses on sponsoring and caring for orphans and children worldwide, providing them with comprehensive care and support.

